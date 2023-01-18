‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos on Hailey’s ‘Inner Turmoil,’ Life Without Halstead and When She’ll Take Off Her Wedding Ring

Hailey Upton is going through it. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago P.D.,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally allowed herself to break down about Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) choosing to leave town, especially after learning that he’s extended his tour in Bolivia.

Until now, Hailey hasn’t shown how hurt she’s been over her husband’s exit. Instead, it’s all been in her head.

“I think she’s going through the motions and she’s getting up, going to work and getting up, going to work, but there’s a lot of inner turmoil happening,” Spiridakos tells Variety. “This ultimately will change her in some way, which I’m interested to see how. We’re still in the change. She finds out that he’s extended his stay and has that break down moment of having this hope and then all of a sudden, that’s gone. It’s the first time we see her break down since he’s left, since their goodbye. I think there’s gonna be some changes for her over the next little while.”

Although Hailey still wears her wedding ring, Spiridakos knows that “eventually” she’ll take it off and close that chapter.

“She still considers herself still married,” she says. “I think her taking it off, I’m sure there will be a moment that will come. I assume that’s coming. I’m interested to see what that will be like. Is that a goodbye? Is that self preservation? … I’d like to explore is what that feels like to have been in such a raw place and she’s not overly open anyway. I feel that she probably will just shut that door for a long time.”

Lori Allen/NBC

Although she’s making many “adjustments” in her personal life, Hailey’s put all her focus into work.

“I do think she is becoming a better cop. I feel like that is her trajectory,” she says. “On a personal level, I can imagine that there’s gonna be a part of her that shuts down emotionally. As far as a relationship and even getting close to people, I can see her being somebody that will keep people at a distance while she’s going through what she’s going through.”

Her work relationship, though, is growing with Voight (Jason Beghe), who also lost his right-hand man at work when Halstead left.

“We have had more intimate moments, and when I say intimate, I mean personal revelations,” Beghe says. “One thing that Voight insists on and admires — and it’s hard for his team to do — is he always wants you to be you. Don’t be me. He doesn’t want a team of Voights. Hailey, even though they might clash, she stands up for herself and isn’t afraid to say who she is and what she thinks. So that creates trust. It can create some tension but it does create trust.”

In August, Variety broke the news that Soffer was leaving the show after 10 seasons. His final episode aired in October.

“Chicago P.D.” airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m.