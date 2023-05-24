‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Ends With Devastating Twist: Is [SPOILER] Leaving the Show?

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from “Red Waterfall,” the Season 11 finale of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.”

Is another main character leaving the One Chicago universe? During the “Chicago Med” finale on Wednesday, original star Nick Gehlfuss made his final appearance — one of the many exits that has happened over the last year in the Dick Wolf procedurals.

During the Season 11 “Chicago Fire” finale, Mouch (played by Christian Stolte, who has been on the series since 2012 debut) was hit by shrapnel during a call with a live shooter. After being rushed to the hospital, the firehouse was alerted that it wasn’t a bullet and that he was alert and recovering.

However, in the final moments of the episode, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) was by Mouch’s side when he realized that he was looking pale. He looked down and saw that Mouch had been bleeding — and then flat-lined. As the camera panned out, it became clear why the title of the episode was “Red Waterfall,” as blood ran off the side of Mouch’s hospital bed and Herrmann screamed for a doctor.

While the finale brought back Jesse Spencer, who left after 10 seasons of playing Matt Casey, Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide did not return, as Kinney left earlier in the season on a leave of absence to tend to a personal matter. The character joined an arson investigation training program out of town but during the finale, his wife Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) realized that something else was going on. With that, she announced that she was going to bring her husband back home.

Additionally, Casey hinted that Spencer could be coming back for more than just a cameo as he proposed to his ex Brett (Kara Killmer).

The Season 11 finale marked the final episode for showrunner and co-creator Derek Haas, who announced in March that he was leaving Wolf Entertainment at the end of the season.