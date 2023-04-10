‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago PD’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Renewed at NBC

Despite the many changes in the One Chicago world, “Chicago Fire,” Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” have all been renewed, NBC announced on Monday.

Dick Wolf’s procedurals have been a major staple on NBC since debuting with “Chicago Fire,” a spinoff of “Law & Order: SVU,” in 2012. In the fall, the firefighter drama will air its eleventh season, while “Chicago P.D.” will air Season 11 and “Chicago Med” will air Season 9. All three shows, produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, stream the next day on Peacock.

Over the last year, the One Chicago universe has gone through a great deal of changes, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. “Fire” co-creator and co-showrunner Derek Haas will be exiting at the end of the current season, stepping away from Wolf Entertainment. Additionally on “Fire,” Taylor Kinney is on a temporary leave of absence from the show due to a personal matter. He made his last appearance during the Feb. 22 episode.

At “Chicago Med,” original star Brian Tee exited after starring in a leading role for all eight seasons. Earlier this season, Guy Lockard, Sarah Rafferty and Asjha Cooper also left.

“Chicago P.D.” saw a big exit during Season 10 with Jesse Lee Soffer walking away after leading the police procedural. In an exclusive interview with Variety, he explained, “I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.’ It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

Wolf’s three “Law & Order” series have also been renewed for new seasons.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”