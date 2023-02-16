Chelsea Handler Rips Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro After They Mocked Her for Having No Kids: ‘Who Needs Birth Control When Your Voice Is 100% Effective?’

Chelsea Handler eviscerated Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro on social media after they mocked her for being a “childless woman.” The beef among the TV personalities started on Valentine’s Day when Handler posted a playful comedy video about the “day in the life of a childless woman.” Carlson was apparently so triggered by the video that he referred to Handler on his show as an “aging, deeply unlikeable woman who never had kids.”

Carlson’s guest, the right wing radio host Jesse Kelly, took things even further by going on a misogynistic rant against Handler. Kelly said Handler’s “womb resembles a dried-up tumbleweed blowing down an old western town,” adding her “Valentine’s date for the 10th year in a row is a 10-year-old copy of ‘Magic Mike’ and a half-full bottle of Xanax, and you’re trying to pretend like you’re happy, but you’re not happy.”

Ben Shapiro also weighed in, saying it’s “written all over her face how miserable she is.”

“Wow,” Handler said in video response posted to her Twitter page. “Why would I even need my own children when I get to hear these crybabies all the time?…You guys seem so triggered by me. I mean, my goodness, Tucker, I think it is time for you to ask yourself a serious question: Are you really upset about how much freedom I have? Or are you upset that you haven’t been able to take it away from me yet?”

In a “quick shout-out” to Shapiro, Handler roasted him by saying, “Thank you for helping my cause of not having children. Who needs the birth control pill when your voice is 100 percent effective?”

“I think we both know that you are hate-masturbating to me,” Handler later told Carlson about him watching her videos in the first place. “And I’m down with that!”

Watch Handler’s full response to Carlson and Shapiro in the video below.