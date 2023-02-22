‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Bombed His ‘Stranger Things’ Audition to Play Steve: ‘I Forgot All the Lines and Absolutely F—ed Up’

Chase Stokes is the star of Netflix’s smash hit teen drama “Outer Banks,” but it turns out he missed his chance to be in an even bigger Netflix blockbuster. Speaking to Access Hollywood ahead of “Outer Banks” Season 3 launching on Netflix, Stokes revealed that he auditioned to play Steve Harrington in “Stranger Things” but completely bombed the audition.

“I actually read for Steve Harrington,” Stokes said. “I forgot all the lines and absolutely [fucked] up the audition. I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that.”

Although “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer decided to write Stokes into the show’s first season, it was for a small non-speaking role in just one episode.

“I wish I could have at least said two words,” Stokes said, adding that the Duffer Brothers made the right call casting Joe Keery in the role of fan-favorite Steve,

“I’m super proud of [Joe]. I’ve talked to him a little bit throughout the years,” Stokes said. “And I’m just thankful for the Duffer Brothers for giving me an opportunity to, like, do my job and start my career.”

Producers on “Stranger Things” went on to develop “Outer Banks” and cast Stokes in one of the lead roles. The actor added, “It’s a very full circle moment for me.”

Earlier this month, Netflix announced it was renewing “Outer Banks” for a fourth season. Stokes’ co-stars include Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, Austin North and Drew Starkey. The show’s third season debuts Feb. 23.