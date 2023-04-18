Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre in HBO Max Series ‘How to Be a Bookie’

Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre are officially back in business together, with the actor joining Lorre’s HBO Max series “How to Be a Bookie.”

Variety has confirmed with sources that Sheen will recur in the upcoming HBO Max series (with the streamer set to be renamed Max in the next month). The show stars Sebastian Maniscalco and was ordered to series in October.

Sheen and Lorre previously worked together on the hit CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men.” Lorre co-created and executive produced the show, with Sheen starring. Sheen earned four Emmy nominations during his time on the show, but infamously left in the eighth season amid a public meltdown that included his viral “tiger blood” interview with ABC News and entering drug rehab. Sheen proceeded to make a number of disparaging remarks about Lorre publicly, with Lorre killing off Sheen’s character on “Two and a Half Men.” It was revealed in the series finale that Sheen’s character was not really dead, but died in the finale when a piano fell on his head.

Sheen is repped by Gersh, Atlas Artists, and Mosley & Associates.

“How to Be a Bookie” has received an eight-episode order. It hails from co-creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay. In the series, Maniscalco stars as Danny, described as a “veteran bookie who struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.”

The cast also includes Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Jorge Garcia.

Lorre and Bakay executive produce along with Maniscalco. Judi Marmel also executive produces. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Chuck Lorre Productions is currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

