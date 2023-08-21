‘The Bachelorette’ Star Charity Lawson Will Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fresh off of her season starring as “The Bachelorette,” ABC leading lady Charity Lawson will join the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Lawson will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32, which will air this fall and returns to ABC, in addition to Disney+ where it will stream simultaneously.

Lawson is the second cast member to be announced for “DWTS” Season 32, joining the previously announced Ariana Madix, of “Vanderpump Rules” fame, who will also be in the ballroom competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced on Wednesday, September 13.

Lawson’s announcement came as a surprise to her on Monday night’s live finale of “The Bachelorette.” Her new fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, broke the news to her, alongside “The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer. “I know you like to cut up. You like to dance and you like to get down,” Olubeko said to his future bride. “I’m so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

The next season of “Dancing with the Stars” will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former pro dance and judge, Julianne Hough. Earlier today, Hough spoke exclusively to Variety about her first season as host. The panel of judges for Season 32 includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.