‘Ridiculousness’ Co-Host Chanel West Coast Leaving MTV Clip Show After 30 Seasons, Inks Overall Deal With Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

Chanel West Coast, who has co-hosted MTV’s “Ridiculousness” with creator Rob Dyrdek and co-host Sterling “Steelo” Brim since 2011, is leaving the clip show after 12 years. The recording artist has signed an overall deal with Paramount Media Networks, under which she’ll executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series.

Additionally, the TV personality (real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley) will develop scripted and unscripted projects under MTV Entertainment Studios.

“After years of being a part of the ‘Ridiculousness’ family, I’m sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount,” she said in a statement to Variety. “It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me.”

Chanel West Coast met Dyrdek in 2008 and began starring on “Fantasy Factory” shortly after. She appeared in 38 episodes between 2009 and 2015.

She also voiced the character of Flipz in the animated series “Wild Grinders” for 55 episodes from 2012 to 2015. In 2017, she joined the supporting cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and appeared in nine episodes.

As a recording artist, she has released many singles and mixtapes over the years and collaborated with Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Robin Thicke and YG. She released her debut album, “America’s Sweetheart,” in 2020. The same year, she released her street/athleisure wear merchandise line, LOL Cartel, and released a swimwear line the following year.