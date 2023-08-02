ChaiFlicks Releases New Slate, Includes Lior Dayan’s Drama Series ‘Normal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jewish streaming platform ChaiFlicks is launching an all-new slate of TV programs and films set to begin rolling out in August. Programming includes “Wartime Girls,” the Israeli series “The New Black (Shababnakim)” and drama series “Normal” from Lior Dayan.

The new program additions follow “The Lesson,” which debuted earlier this summer. Starting in August, documentary series “The Hebrews” (August 2) and drama series “Those Who Remained” (August 8) will debut on ChaiFlicks, followed by “The Elected” on September 7.

“Normal,” the semi-autographical story from Dayan (the son of Israeli actor/writer Assi Dayan and grandson of Israeli military leader Moshe Dayan), will join ChaiFlicks on October 4, and “Wartime Girls” Season 4 will hit the streamer in December.

On December 20, ChaiFlicks will premiere the fourth season of “Wartime Girls,” which centers on three young Polish women as they fight Nazi occupation during World War II.

ChaiFlicks is also hosting the inaugural Free Summer Film Festival, which will run virtually from August 10 to August 14. Launching the festival is “The Keeper” and Shemi Zarhin’s “The Kind Words.” The rest of the festival will feature films including “Golda,” “Kosher Beach,” “East Jerusalem, West Jerusalem,” “Israeli Love Story,” Ofir Raul Greizer’s “The Cakemaker” and “The Last Laugh.”

“We are enjoying tremendous momentum at ChaiFlicks and our vast collection of Jewish storytelling is second to none in the streaming world,” said Neil Friedman, ChaiFlicks CEO. “We’ve just retained the rights to a bounty of critically acclaimed new series and films, and we can’t wait to share this tremendous content with our subscribers. And we’ve created our first-ever free film festival this summer to ensure that as many people as possible across the globe can enjoy many of these fine works.”