CBS Orders Father/Son Comedy Pilot From Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr

CBS has announced a pilot order for an untitled father/son project from Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

“Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband,” reads the multi-camera comedy’s logline.

In addition to starring, Damon Sr. will serve as an executive producer and co-writer with former “Last Man Standing” EP, Kevin Hench. Damon Jr. will star and executive produce. VP of productions, Kameron Tarlow, will oversee the production on behalf of Two Shakes Entertainment. CBS Studios is behind the project.

CBS promises additional information will be given in the coming weeks.

Both stars previously worked together on an episode of CBS’s “Happy Together” in 2018. Damon Sr. most recently starred as Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon.” Prior to that, his other credits include “Happy Endings,” “The Underground,” and “My Wife and Kids.”

Damon Jr.’s recent credits include “The Harder They Fall,” “Supercool,” “Sateen.” He’s also lent his voice to Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.”

This is CBS’s first comedy pilot order for the 2022-23 broadcast. The network previously ordered pilots for a new iteration of “Matlock” starring Kathy Bates and a spinoff of “The Good Wife” starring Carrie Preston