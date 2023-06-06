CBS News Streaming’s WGA East Members Renew Union Contract

WGA East members at CBS News Streaming have renewed their union contract, which includes an annual pay increase of 3% for each of the next three years.

The pact, which will see the first pay bump for WGA’s CBS News Streaming staffers retroactive to March 10, also covers an increase to all salary minimums, a $500 ratification bonus for all employees, and “further benefit improvements” for the 58 members of the CBS News Streaming bargaining unit, per WGA East.

This second union contract for CBS News Streaming (the first signed in 2020) has been renewed amid the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike, which began following the union’s inability to reach a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) May 1.

“We are pleased to have reached a deal with CBS that recognizes the value that Guild members bring to CBS News Streaming by providing fair pay increases, better compensation for long days and extra work, and a better work-life balance, among other gains,” the CBS News Streaming Bargaining Unit said in a statement Tuesday.

WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson added: “As the broadcast news industry continues to expand onto additional platforms, we are proud to represent newsroom employees at CBS News Streaming, which streams content online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This second contract builds on gains we made with these members shortly after they first organized with us a few years ago.”

Also included in the new union contract for CBS News Streaming are these stipulations: Company to respond to vacation requests within specific deadlines; 30 day notice period before management may change the hybrid work model; Improve extra pay/comp time for working 11-13 hours and 13+ hours; Commuter reimbursements for work ending on or after 10 p.m. or starting on or before 6 a.m., up to $100 per day; Flex days to increase from 2 per year to 3 on 1/1/25; Digital Associates will be eligible for producing fees after 40 segments (down from 50); Clarify that Senior Producer fee applies to work as an Executive Producer; and Form a committee to discuss joining the CBS National Agreement.