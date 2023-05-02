CBS Postpones Next Week’s Fall Schedule Announcement Party Due to Writers Strike

CBS has put on hold plans to announce its fall 2023 schedule at a reveal event in Los Angeles on May 9. The network will still share its schedule next week, but instead likely by traditional press release.

The party, which was to take place at NeueHouse Hollywood (next door to CBS’ new Hollywood headquarters), was to have served as a replacement for the traditional upfronts event that CBS always held in New York at Carnegie Hall during upfronts week. (Paramount Global, which took over the CBS Wednesday slot during upfronts last year, earlier opted not to continue the upfronts week presentation this year. Filling that Wednesday time slot this year on May 15 will be Netflix, in its inaugural upfronts appearance.)

Here’s the memo from CBS: “Due to the WGA strike, we are postponing our Fall Schedule Reveal party at NeueHouse on May 9. We plan to reschedule the event at a later date, and look forward to hosting you at that time. The network will still release its new 2023/24 Fall schedule next week.”

Among execs who had been scheduled to attend the party: CBS CEO George Cheeks and new CBS entertainment president Amy Reisenbach. This is Reisenbach’s first fall schedule announcement since taking the gig in November.

CBS has already renewed 20 of its series for new seasons: procedural dramas “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i.” “CSI: Vegas,” “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Tough as Nails,” “Lingo,” “Fire Country,” “Young Sheldon” (as the last part of a three-season renewal given in 2021), “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “So Help Me Todd,” “The Equalizer” (as the last part of a two-season renewal given in 2022), “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted” (as the last part of a two-season renewal given to each show in the franchise in 2022) and “Blue Bloods.” Additionally, the network gave a series order to “Trackers,” a drama starring Justin Hartley and based on the book “The Never Game.”