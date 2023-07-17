‘Yellowstone’ Sets Broadcast TV Debut as CBS Revises 2023 Fall Schedule Amid Strikes

CBS is heavily revising its fall 2023 schedule as the effects of Hollywood’s double strike continues to be felt.

When CBS originally released their fall schedule back in May, the broadcaster planned on having most of their scripted programming back. But that schedule was released about one week into the writers’ strike. Now, with SAG-AFTRA joining the writers on the picket lines and no end to either strike in sight, CBS is adding a large amount of acquired programming and unscripted shows.

To that end, the network is importing a number of shows from within the Paramount ecosystem. Perhaps most notably, the hit series “Yellowstone” will make its broadcast debut on CBS on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning with Season 1. The show originated on Paramount Network, which is owned by Paramount Global, as is CBS.

CBS is also bringing “SEAL Team” back to the network, around two years after the military drama was shifted over to Paramount+. “SEAL Team” Season 5 will now air on CBS this fall on Thursdays at 10 p.m. Other shows coming to CBS from within Paramount include the docuseries “FBI True” on Tuesdays and a Paramount+ original to air on Mondays that will be announced at a later date.

Elsewhere, CBS is pairing reruns of the hit comedy series “Ghosts” with episodes of the original U.K. show on which the CBS version is based. Two episodes of the U.K. “Ghosts” will air on Thursdays back to back, leading into “SEAL Team.”

“The Amazing Race” and “Survivor” remain on the schedule for Wednesdays, with both shows still slated to run 90 minutes each. “Big Brother” and “The Challenge USA” are extending their runs into the fall.

The game shows “The Price Is Right at Night” and “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” will air on Fridays along with the new series “Raid the Cage” and fan-favorite reruns of “Blue Bloods.” CBS will also debut the new reality shows “Buddy Games” and “Lotería Loca.”

It has been expected that broadcast networks would bring in shows from sister networks and streamers owned by the same parent company as CBS is doing with “Yellowstone” and the other aforementioned shows. ABC, for example, recently announced that the MCU show “Ms. Marvel” will air on the network beginning in August after originally debuting on Disney+.

See the full CBS fall 2023 schedule below.