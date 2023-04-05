CBS Comedy Pilot Based on ‘JumpStart’ Comic Strip Casts Ryan Michelle Bathé (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Michelle Bathé has been cast in a leading role in CBS’ comedy pilot based on the “JumpStart” comic strip, Variety has learned exclusively.

Bathé will now star in the pilot opposite previously announced cast member Terry Crews. The multi-cam pilot was originally ordered at CBS in February. The official logline states that the show “follows Joe (Crews), a cop, his wife Marcy (Bathé), a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it!”

Marcy is further described as “a hard-working nurse who is naturally maternal and wise beyond her years. She and Joe share a close bond and are supportive of one another even when they don’t agree. The two have a good life in their middle-class Philly neighborhood with their two teen kids — meeting all challenges, and enjoying their share of goofy times as well.”

Bathé’s recent credits include starring in the NBC drama “The End Game” as well as the feature “Sylvie’s Love.” She is repped by The Kohner Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang Tyre.

The pilot hails from writer and executive producer Wayne Conley. Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment also executive produce along with Bridget McMeel of Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Wendi Trilling of TrillTV. Crews will executive produce in addition to starring. Robb Armstrong, the creator of “JumpStart,” will co-executive produce. Phill Lewis will direct and executive produce the pilot. CBS Studios will produce.