CBS Orders Comedy Pilot Based on ‘JumpStart’ Comic Strip

CBS has given a pilot order to a multi-cam comedy series based on the “JumpStart” comic strip, Variety has learned.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Wayne Conley. Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment also executive produce along with Bridget McMeel of Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Wendi Trilling of TrillTV. Robb Armstrong, the creator of “JumpStart,” will co-executive produce. CBS Studios will produce.

“JumpStart” is set in Philadelphia. Per the official logline, the show “follows Joe, a cop, his wife Marcy, a nurse, and Joe’s partner, Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it.” The comic strip originally entered syndication in 1989.

A TV version of the comic has been in the works since at least 2014, when Kapital announced plans to develop a live-action version with 20th Century Fox. This new version of the show was first reported as being in development at CBS in June 2022.

Conley most recently worked on the Peacock series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” His past credits also include shows like “Queen Sugar,” “Delilah,” “Greenleaf,” and “White Famous.” He got his start at Nickelodeon, writing for the shows “All That” and “Kenan & Kel.”

He is repped by APA, LINK, and Eclipse Law Corporation.

This is now just the second comedy pilot order CBS has made this pilot season. The broadcaster previously ordered a pilot for an untitled multi-cam starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.