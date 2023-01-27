NBC Celebrates Carol Burnett’s Birthday With ‘90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Special (TV News Roundup)

NBC has announced a new special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love,” to pay tribute to the comedy icon on her birthday.

Taking place at the Avalon Hollywood, the two-hour special will bring together Burnett’s friends, colleagues and admirers with personal tributes and musical performances.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.”

Musical guests include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry and Kristin Chenoweth, who will perform numbers such as “Old Friends,” “Only an Octave Apart,” “Sills and Burnett at the Met” and “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together,” as well as songs from “Annie.”

Other birthday party guests include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vicki Lawrence.

The retrospective special will look back at the most memorable moments in Burnett’s illustrious career, from “Once Upon a Mattress” on Broadway to Miss Hannigan in “Annie” to the 11 seasons of “The Carol Burnett Show.”

“It’s hard to imagine anyone in television more beloved than Carol Burnett,” remarked Jen Neal, EVP of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “To throw this wonderful birthday celebration is clearly our honor, and we can’t wait to share the love that we all have for her with all her adoring fans.”

Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions executive produced the special.

The birthday celebration will air April 26 at 8 p.m. and stream on Peacock April 27.

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount+ released a teaser for its new original series “Rabbit Hole,” starring Kiefer Sutherland.

Sutherland’s John Weir is a true master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, but things begin to change when powerful forces frame him for murder. The first look teases at Weir’s hesitancy in trusting his instincts during the newfound hysteria.

In addition to Sutherland, “Rabbit Hole” features a large ensemble including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”), Meta Golding (“Empire”), Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), Rob Yang (“Succession”) and Walt Klink (“The English”).

Sutherland serves as executive producer for “Rabbit Hole,” alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), Charlie Gogolak (“WeCrashed”), Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”) and Hunt Baldwin (“The Closer”).

“Rabbit Hole” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+, and release its first two episodes on March 26. The eight-episode season will then drop episodes each Sunday on weekly basis. Watch the first look teaser below.

INITIATIVES

Color Farm Media announced it will host national reparation debates at HBCUs and other universities coinciding with its documentary “The Big Payback.”

Inspired by the James Baldwin–William Buckley debate in 1965, the debates will bring together brilliant students to discuss reparations.

“The Big Payback” follows rookie Illinois Alderwoman Robin Rue Simmons as she ushers in the nation’s first-ever reparations legislation. Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble”) and Whitney Dow (“Two Towns of Jasper,” “Whiteness Project”) co-directed the documentary, which premiered Jan. 16 on the PBS series “Independent Lens” and is now streaming for free online and on the PBS app.

The first phase of “The Big Payback” debates will take place at 10 North Carolina HBCUs. The first debate will be held Jan. 30 at Bennett College with debate coaches including Alexander, William Barber and Joy Reid. Future phases will include non-HBCUs and take place across the country.

Ben & Jerry’s, in partnership with the project, will attend the debates and distribute social impact materials as well as its “The Big Payback” inspired ice cream flavor “Reparations Now! Root Beer Floats.”