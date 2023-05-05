‘Call Me Kat’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Fox

“Call Me Kat” has been canceled after three seasons at Fox, Variety has learned.

“We are very proud of ‘Call Me Kat.’ But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped,” a Fox spokesperson said in a statement. “We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to ‘Call Me Kat.'”

The multi-cam comedy was a high-profile get for Fox back in 2019, with the network giving the show a series commitment in a highly-competitive situation before formally ordering it to series in May 2020. Both series star Mayim Bialik and executive producer Jim Parsons were coming fresh off of the 12th and final season of the hit CBS multi-cam “The Big Bang Theory,” with “Call Me Kat” representing their first broadcast project after that show.

Fox previewed the series on Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, before shifting it to Thursdays for the remainder of its run. It started off fairly well in the ratings in the early going, but quickly fell off after that. According to the most recent Nielsen Live+7 ratings, the show was averaging approximately 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 this season.

“Call Me Kat” was based on the British series “Miranda” created by Miranda Hart. Along with Bialik, the cast included Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, and Julian Grant. Leslie Jordan also starred in the show until his death in October 2022.

Darlene Hunt developed the series for American television. Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari served as executive producers and co-showrunners. Parsons executive produced along with Todd Spiewak via That’s Wonderful Productions. Bialik executive produced under her Sad Clown Productions banner. Hart also executive produced, as did Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment produced.

With the upfronts less than two weeks away, Fox’s only pending renewal/cancellation decisions are for the shows “Animal Control,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Welcome to Flatch.” Most recently, the network renewed “9-1-1: Lone Star” but canceled “9-1-1,” with the latter show moving to ABC for its seventh season. Fox has also already canceled the shows “Monarch” and “The Resident.”

Fox opted not to order any pilots this year, but instead has given out straight-to-series orders to a number of projects. Those include the live-action shows “Doc” and “Rescue: Hi-Surf,” as well as the animated shows “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” and “Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.” “Krapopolis” has already been renewed through Season 3, while “Grimsburg” has already been renewed for Season 2.