‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ ‘Mayans MC,’ Caitriona Balfe, ‘Austin City Limits’ Join ATX TV Festival Lineup

The ATX TV Festival has added sessions featuring “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Mayans MC,” actor Caitriona Balfe and other buzzy television topics for its 12th edition, set for June 1-4 in Austin, Texas.

The festival will take the pulse of the industry with an executive panel featuring Paramount Television Studios president Nicole Clemens, Universal Television Alternative Studio chief Toby Gorman and NBCUniversal scripted content leader Lisa Katz. Balfe has joined the festival’s previously announced “Women of Outlander” panel, as have actor Sophie Skelton, executive producer Maril Davis and EP-writer Toni Graphia.

“Austin City Limits,” the storied live music showcase that has been a staple of public television for decades, will celebrate its golden anniversary with “Backstage with ‘Austin City Limits’: 50 Years of Making Music in Austin.” Key producers and technicians will detail the backstories behind the performances of the country, folk, roots, rock and pop figures who have appeared on the show.

ATX will also put its spotlight on Disney+ ‘s “Andor,” Fox’s animated comedy “HouseBroken” and crime drama “Accused,” Amazon Prime Video’s bull-riding reality series “The Ride” as well as a “Leading Ladies of Prime Video” session with Justina Machado (“The Horror of Dolores Roach”), Emeraude Toubia (“With Love”) and Gloria Calderon Kellett, the showrunner/auteur behind both shows.

The centerpiece of the annual festival devoted to TV’s signature and path-breaking programs is a 30th anniversary retrospective tribute to the series finale of “Cheers.” The event will mark three decades since the enduring workplace comedy set in a Boston bar had its last call on NBC on May 20, 1993.