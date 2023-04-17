Princell Hair Named President of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Broadcasting

Princell Hair has been tapped as president of Allen Media Broadcasting, the broadcast television station division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

In his new role, he will oversee Allen Media’s 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-Fox network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 television markets nationwide. Hair has also been named to an executive vice president role at parent company Allen Media Group.

Most recently, Hair served for two years as president of Black News Channel, which was purchased by Allen in 2022 and rebranded as TheGrio Television Network.

Previously, Hair was senior vice president and general manager for NBC Sports Boston, and prior to that role, Hair was senior vice president, news and talent for NBC Sports Group, where he served as lead negotiator for all talent contracts, including the NBC Sports Network, NBC Broadcast Network, The Golf Channel, eight regional sports networks, the Olympics, Premier League and NASCAR.

Before joining NBC Sports, Hair was senior vice president of news operations and studio programming at Comcast Sports Group. He began his career at several local TV stations, moving into leadership roles at CNN/Turner Broadcasting.

“Princell Hair is a phenomenal media executive who brings an overwhelming amount of industry experience and excellent leadership skills to our 2,400-employee company,” Allen said. “Princell’s seasoned expertise now plays a crucial role in supporting Allen Media Group’s acquisitions and continued expansion across our ever-increasing number of media assets and distribution platforms worldwide.”

Hair added: “Local news matters, and the connections these local stations have in their communities cannot be overstated. The owned-and-operated Allen Media stations are a strong broadcast group in growing markets. I am excited to lead this team of accomplished General Managers as we navigate the complexities of local television management while acquiring more broadcast stations and media assets.”