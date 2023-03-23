‘Butch & Sundance’ Amazon Series Starring Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell Sets Alex Metcalf to Co-Showrun With Kaz and Ryan Firpo

The Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid series in the works at Amazon has found its showrunners.

Variety has learned that Alex Metcalf has boarded the show, currently titled “Butch & Sundance,” as showrunner and executive producer. Series creators Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Metcalf. The Firpos most recently wrote the screenplay for the Marvel film “Eternals.” Amazon has ordered the show straight-to-series.

The show was first reported as being in development in September, with Regé-Jean Page attached to play Cassidy and Glen Powell playing Sundance. At that time, it was reported that deals for the show were not yet closed and discussions were ongoing.

Plot details from the show are now official, with the logline stating, “In an alternate version of America, legendary outlaws Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid take on their biggest heist yet — this time with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.”

Along with Metcalf and the Firpos, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo executive produce with Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes via AGBO. AGBO and Amazon Studios produce.

Metcalf previously worked with Amazon on the streamer’s American adaptation of the British series “Utopia.” He is also known for developing the Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice” about Fox News chief Roger Ailes. His other credits include “Sharp Objects,” “Mercy Street,” “Kingdom,” and “UnReal.”

Metcalf is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, two real American Old West outlaws, were most famously portrayed onscreen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford respectively in the 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” The film is considered a classic and has been ranked by the American Film Institute as one of the greatest American films ever made.





