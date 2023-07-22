Busy Philipps Says She’s ‘Psychic,’ Claims Ability to See ‘Things in the Future’

Busy Philipps has good reason to believe in psychics.

“I’m psychic,” the “Freaks and Geeks” actor says during an appearance on the July 24 episode of the podcast “Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez.”

What?

“Well, I think I’m very intuitive,” Philipps explains. “But sometimes I just know things are going to happen. I sort of just see things in the future and then I have a lot of really psychic connections with people.”

If that’s not enough bizarreness for you, “Ghosted!” host Hernandez says she and her best friend, “A Million Things” star Sam Pancake, once came face-to-face with a murderer while housesitting for Philipps. “You and Sam thwarted the murderer from coming to my home,” Philipps said.

Hernandez recalled, “I’m wandering my eyes around and I see a man starting into the window at me! It’s the thing I’ll never forget. I was staring him in the eyes.”

Philipps thanked Hernandez. “You essentially saved my life, I have to say.”

“Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez” features celebrity guest and paranormal professionals to share stories of unexplained experiences, including those including a ghosts. Hernandez is a transgender comedian, actor and paranormal enthusiast based in Los Angeles. Hernandez’s fascination with the mysterious unknown because when she was growing up in a house she believes is haunted by the spirit of her late grandmother.

Hernandez is inviting listeners to share their own paranormal experiences by emailing GhostedByRoz@gmail.com.

“Ghosted!” is part of The Exactly Right podcast network. Created by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, hosts of the hit podcast “My Favorite Murder,” the Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics and voices.