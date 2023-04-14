‘Bupkis’ Trailer: Pete Davidson Roasts Himself in His Own Peacock Series

Who doesn’t want a look at the inner workings of Pete Davidson’s mind?

Peacock released the trailer for “Bupkis,” its new series starring Davidson and which is based on his life.

In its half-hour episodes, “Bupkis” shows Davidson’s life in a heightened, fictionalized manner. Combining grounded storytelling with unfiltered and absurd elements, the eight-episode show will depict Davidson’s unique worldview.

The trailer opens with quick clips of tabloid headlines about Davidson and with him saying, “I googled myself yesterday. People think I’m, like, a joke for some reason.”

But then fans immediately see Joe Pesci sitting across from Davidson in a diner, callously telling his on-screen grandson, “They think you’re a joke because you are a joke.”

After the brief shot of Pesci and Davidson, the trailer then features a fast-paced montage of Davidson with a slew of guest stars. Fans will have to wait until the premiere to see if those featured actors are portraying themselves or portraying real characters in Davidson’s life, like Pesci and Edie Falco. Those briefly featured include John Mulaney, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Sebastian Stan, Kenan Thompson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Davidson’s credits include “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “The King of Staten Island” and “The Dirt.” He appeared on “Saturday Night Live” for eight seasons, starting in 2014 and ending in 2022. “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels serves with Davidson as an executive producer on “Bupkis.” Davidson is also featured in upcoming projects including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Dumb Money,” “The Home” and “Wizards.”

Judah Miller (“The King of Staten Island,” “Crashing”) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Davidson writes and executive produces the series with Dave Sirus. Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers on the series.

“Bupkis” premieres May 4 on Peacock. Check out the trailer below.