‘Bupkis’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Pete Davidson’s Peacock series “Bupkis” has been renewed for a second season.

The semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson as himself as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star. Season 1 guest stars included Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Charlamagne Tha God, Al Gore andJohn Mulaney, among others.

Davidson writes the series with showrunner Judah Miller as well as Dave Sirus. All three serve as executive producers alongside Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David. Universal Television is the studio, and Michaels’ Broadway Video produces.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of ‘Bupkis’ absolutely blew us away,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

“Pete, Lorne and the entire ‘Bupkis’ team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in Season 1; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad and the real that comes with stardom,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”