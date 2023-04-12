‘Buddy Games’ Reality Competition Series, Hosted and Produced by Josh Duhamel, Lands at CBS

“Buddy Games,” a reality competition inspired by Josh Duhamel’s real-life tradition with his friends, has been given a series order at CBS.

“Being able to bring ‘Buddy Games’ to CBS is truly a dream come true for me,” Dakota Kid Productions founder Duhamel, who will host and executive produce the series, said. “This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host ‘Buddy Games’ while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch.”

Over the last 20 years, Duhamel has reunited with childhood friends for one weekend a summer, during which they compete in a variety of competition-style games. He also wrote and produced the Paramount feature film “Buddy Games” in 2019 and the upcoming sequel.

The reality show, produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and CBS Studios, will bring together six teams of four best friends from different backgrounds giving them the same opportunity: live together at an adult summer camp, compete in challenges and see how strong their bonds really are.

According to the press release, “‘Ride or dies’ get the chance to play ‘buddy games’ where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course bragging rights.”

Duhamel, Michael J. Luisi, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Jacob Lane and Emer Harkin are executive producers. Banijay Rights holds international distribution for the series.

Watch a trailer below: