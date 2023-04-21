Bruce Campbell Joins Satanic Panic Drama ‘Hysteria!’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruce Campbell has joined the upcoming Peacock series “Hysteria!” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was originally ordered at Peacock in August 2022. Per the official series description, “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.”

Campbell joins previously announced cast members Anna Camp, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, and Julie Bowen. Campbell will star as Chief Dandridge, described as “a small-town police chief whose understanding of his community is put to the test after a disturbing series of murders, disappearances, and unexplained phenomena.”

Campbell broke out as the star of the “Evil Dead” film franchise, with the most recent entry, “Evil Dead Rise,” debuting in theaters on April 21. Campbell is an executive producer on that film. He also reprised the role of Ash from the films in the Starz TV series “Ash vs Evil Dead.” Campbell is also known for his roles in films like “Bubba Ho-Tep” and “My Name Is Bruce” and in TV shows like “Burn Notice” and “The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.”

He is repped by APA.

Matthew Scott Kane and David Goodman serve as writers and executive producers. John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will also executive produce, with Bender and Weiner doing so via Good Fear Content. Scott Stoops will be supervising producer for Good Fear. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is set to direct and executive produce the first episode. The series is produced by UCP.