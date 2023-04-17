Brooke Shields’ ‘Pretty Baby’ Doc Is ABC News’ Most-Watched Hulu Debut Ever (EXCLUSIVE)

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is the most-watched program out of all ABC News launches to ever debut on Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively.

According to ABC News, “Pretty Baby” ranks No. 1 in total hours streamed in its first week compared to all previous ABC News premieres on the streamer. Specific viewership data was not provided.

Described as a “galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power,” the two-part doc debuted April 3 on Hulu, following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. “Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.”

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is executive produced by Matador Content’s Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin and Bedby8’s Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos and Alyssa Mastromonaco. Jacqueline Glover and Jennifer Joseph are executive producers for ABC News Studios. Lana Wilson is director and executive producer. Christine O’Malley and Matador Content’s Jack Turner serve as producers.

The doc hails from Matador Content and BedBy8 for ABC News Studios, which is led by vice president Mike Kelley.

“We’re thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response to this riveting story that needed to be told and is striking a chord and resonating with audiences around the world,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said. “I want to thank Brooke Shields for her courage and George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth and the incredible team who worked tirelessly on this project, which is a true testament to the power of ABC News’ best-in-class storytelling.”

“At ABC News Studios we develop projects that delve into rich archives and celebrate unique stories and iconic figures like Brooke Shields,” Reena Mehta, ABC News senior vice president of streaming and digital content, said. “We are always looking to partner with innovative storytellers such as this fantastic team that created ‘Pretty Baby.'”