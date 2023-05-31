Brooke Bower Will Take Reins of ABC News’ ‘This Week’ As Executive Producer

Brooke Bower, a veteran of CNN and MSNBC, will take the reins of ABC News’ “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” as its new executive producer, filling in a gap left by the tragic demise of the show’s previous leader.

Brower, who had been managing editor of CNN Politics, will report to Kim Godwin, president of ABC News. Kendall Heath, who had been working as the show’s interim executive producer, was named executive producer of politics, reporting into Stacia Deshishku, ABC News’ executive editor, and will work with political director Rick Klein during the election season.

“As the 2024 election season gets underway, I look forward to Brooke and Kendall working closely with the talented teams at ‘This Week’ and all our great reporters and producers in the Washington bureau, led by Jonathan Greenberger, and the political unit under the leadership of Rick Klein and Averi Harper, to bring straightforward political journalism to our viewers at a time when it’s needed more than ever,” Godwin said in a memo sent to staff Wednesday.

Dax Tejera, previously the executive producer of “This Week,” died unexpectedly late last year.

Before joining CNN in 2016, Bower spent more than a decade at MSNBC, where he was the executive producer of two shows, “The Daily Rundown” and “MTP Daily,” the latter of which he launched as a brand extension of NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” Bower worked previously at ABC News in a junior editorial role near the start of his career.

Heath first joined ABC News as a segment producer for “Good Morning America,” then moved over to “This Week” as the editorial producer booking guests for the show. She was later promoted to senior producer while contributing to network political specials and election programming, covering every election since 2004.