‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: First Look at Penelope and Colin’s Romance

“Bridgerton” fans are getting a first look at Season 3, released on Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum event.

“Bridgerton” Season 3 picks up with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story. After finally giving up on her long-unrequited feelings for Colin once she heard his snide comments about her, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But her attempts so far haven’t sprouted any fruitful potentials.

Colin, on the other hand, returns for Season 3 with a new swagger about him, but he’s disheartened to find that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him, is giving him the cold shoulder. Desperate to mend their relationship, Colin offers his assistance to help Penelope build her confidence in order to change her luck with her husband search this season. Suddenly, when his lessons begin working too well, Colin must decide whether his feelings for Penelope are just friendly or something more. Meanwhile, Penelope’s rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie) continues to complicate matters and her growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her status as Lady Whistledown a secret.

As Variety previously reported, Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon join the cast this season. Francis (“Stay Close”) plays Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who attracts the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton and annoyance from others. Phillips (“The Crown”) plays Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests who has wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities and a long line of young romantic interests. Phoon (“Wreck”) plays Harry Dankworth. While not necessarily the brightest, Danworth’s looks open doors for him among the ton.

Jess Brownell signed on as showrunner for Season 3 following the resignation of Chris Van Dusen. Brownell also serves as an executive producer alongside Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica of Shondaland.