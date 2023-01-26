Brian Sullivan Will Anchor CNBC’s New 7PM Show, ‘Last Call’

CNBC is making a new bid to stay open after the stock market is closed.

Brian Sullivan. anchor of the early-morning “Worldwide Exchange,” gets to trade in an early wake-up for a late-evening perch at “Last Call,” CNBC’s newest attempt to extend its business journalism into the early evening. Sullivan’s show will replace “The News,” a vehicle for former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith that was cancelled last year.

“‘Last Call’ is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Through panels, debates and newsmakers,” said CNBC President KC Sullivan in a memo to staff. “‘Last Call’ will not only deliver fresh takes on the biggest business topics of the day, but also shine a light on the other important stories that our viewers may have missed, all with an eye on what’s going to matter to the markets the next day.”

CNBC has offered a few post-market hours of news, but is better known for showing documentary and unscripted programs such as “The Profit” or “American Greed,” along with reruns of “Shark Tank” and “Undercover Boss.” KC Sullivan said CNBC intends to “extend the business focus into prime with the production of more documentaries from its award-winning long form and specials units.”

Rival Fox Business Network recently revamped its early-evening lineup, adding, “Bottom Line,” a program co-anchored by Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy that focuses on politics and culture as well business policy. The show won 251,000 viewers on its debut night, a rise of 49% compared to the time slot average.

The CNBC chief also unveiled some tweaks to CNBC’s daytime lineup. “TechCheck,” which has run from 11 a.m. to noon, will be cancelled and instead air as a segment within other programming. “Squawk On The Street,” which runs in mid-morning, will expand into that hour.

Sara Eisen will move from “Closing Bell” to co-anchor the 10 a.m. hour of “Squawk On The Street” alongside Carl Quintanilla and David Faber. Scott Wapner will move to “Closing Bell” while continuing to host “Halftime Report.” Morgan Brennan will leave “Squawk On The Street” to co-anchor “Closing Bell: Overtime” alongside Jon Fortt. Frank Holland, meanwhile, will take up duties at “Worldwide Exchange.”.