Brian Cox Hasn’t Watched the ‘Succession’ Finale: ‘I Don’t Cling Onto Things’

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains narrative details for the final season of “Succession.”

“Succession” ended when it aired its series finale in May, but the acclaimed HBO series was over even earlier than that for one of its stars. Brian Cox admits that he hasn’t fired up the final episode of the show — and he doesn’t seem inclined to get to it anytime soon.

Speaking with the BBC, Cox explained why he didn’t watch the end of “Succession” with the rest of the world.

“I’ve never liked watching myself, for a start,” Cox explains. “Because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch.”

Of course, what Cox is referring to is the early exit of his character, media mogul and demented patriarch Logan Roy, from the narrative. Three episodes into the final season, Logan bites the dust, leaving his children to turn against one another as his business empire becomes there for the taking.

“I knew how it was going to end, because I knew that Logan would have already set it up. So I gather, in the end, Logan’s ultimately won through — even though he’s in the grave,” Cox joked before getting serious. “It’s a strange situation. I don’t cling onto things. When it’s over, it’s over, and I go on.”

Cox goes on to state what he has heard happened in the finale, which he essentially nails: “The rich are becoming so out of it. So separated. That’s what our show is dealing with. And, rightly, they got their just desserts at the end. Apparently! I wasn’t in the finale.”