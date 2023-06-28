‘Breeders’ to End With Season 4 on FX

The fourth season of “Breeders” will be the show’s last, FX has announced.

The news comes just one month before the premiere of Season 4, which debuts on the network July 31 with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu. Starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, the comedy about parenthood will pick up five years after the events of Season 3, which saw Freeman’s Paul and Haggard’s Ally on the brink of splitting up.

According to a press release, the fourth and final season of “Breeders” will bring “the biggest parenting challenge that Paul and Ally have ever faced, as 18-year-old Luke (Oscar Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Zoë Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly (Jessie Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Jackie (Joanna Bacon).”

Season 4 of “Breeders” will consist of 10 episodes, with the premiere including the first two episodes and one episode debuting each subsequent week. “Breeders” is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky and was created by Freeman, Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison, with Blackwell serving as showrunner. For Season 4, Addison is directing Episodes 1-5 and Ollie Parsons (“Man Like Mobeen,” “Avenue 5”) will helm Episodes 6-10.

Executive producers include Freeman, Blackwell, Addison, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Kenny Tanner serves as a producer.