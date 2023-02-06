Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Peddle PopCorners in ‘Breaking Bad’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial

Six years since the “Breaking Bad” finale, Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman have reunited once again, in a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial written and directed by Vince Gilligan.

In the ad, Walt and Jesse are back in the iconic “Breaking Bad” RV cooking up a batch of air-popped snacks. As Jesse raves over the PopCorners chips, Walt reminds his partner, “No, we don’t eat our own supply.”

“Everyone’s going to want a taste,” Jesse says. “And I know just the guy to talk to.”

Jesse and Walt then pay a visit to their early-season distributor Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz). After he tastes the samples, Tuco who exclaims, “Tight! Tight! Tight!” in approval, threatening them into offering seven flavors instead of six. The spot concludes with Tuco gleefully stating, “We’re going to eat a lot of snacks together.”

Cranston and Paul reunited for a flashback sequence in the 2019 “Breaking Bad” follow-up movie “El Camino,” and again in 2022 in the final season of the Bob Odenkirk-led prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about whether Walt and Jesse might have more adventures in them, Cranston said, “We’ve stopped saying, ‘This is the last time we’re ever going to do this.’ Who knows? It could be. I’m not sure, but… you know, we’ll just leave it to the fates.”

Cranston previously reprised his role as Walter White in a cheeky 2015 ad for Esurance.

The PopCorners spot will air during the Super Bowl LVII. Watch the ad below.

VIP+ Analysis: Ratings Rebound in Store for Super Bowl