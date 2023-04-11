BravoCon Moves to Las Vegas for 2023 Edition 

Bravo is upping the ante in 2023. After drawing 30,000 fans to New York for a successful iteration in 2022, BravoCon is rolling the dice and officially moving to Las Vegas.

From Nov. 3-5, thousands of Bravoholics will descend upon Caesars Forum for the opportunity to rub shoulders with Bravolebrities and connect with fellow superfans. Special editions of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” complete with a Bravo Clubhouse, will also return for the weekend.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” said Ellen Stone, EVP of consumer engagement and brand strategy at NBCUniversal. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

After its 2019 debut, BravoCon was put on pause due to the pandemic. It roared back to life in 2022: Variety exclusively reported that the event drove 74 million cross-platform engagements, up double- and triple-digits across platforms from the 2019 convention.

With dozens of panels, meet-and-greets, installations, a Bravoleb bazaar and more, BravoCon made its mark on social media with over 85,000 mentions over the course of the convention, resulting in approximately 1.36 billion impressions.

Last year’s fan experience was jam-packed with news, including the reveal of the rebooted “Real Housewives of New York” cast and a dramatic “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel during which the crowd loudly booed Lisa Rinna.

Ticket information isn’t available just yet, but BravoCon’s official hotel partners are Caesars Palace, Harrah’s and The Linq.