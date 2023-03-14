Boulet Brothers’s ‘Halfway to Halloween’ Special to Premiere on AMC+ and Shudder (EXCLUSIVE)

Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet have announced their upcoming Halloween-inspired variety show, “Halfway to Halloween,” for fans who can’t wait until October 31 to celebrate the spooky.

The Boulet Brothers will host and produce the upcoming scripted variety show, which is set to air on AMC+, and the AMC horror streaming platform, Shudder, on April 25.

“Halfway to Halloween” will pay homage to the classic holiday variety shows, featuring scripted skits, musical performances, and guest appearances — including David Dastmalchian (“Suicide Squad”), Kevin Smith (“Clerks”), Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”), Matthew Lillard (“Scream”), Jorge Garcia (“Lost”), Steve Agee (“Peacemaker”), Barbara Crampton (“Chopping Mall”), Felissa Rose (“Sleepaway Camp”), Katya (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Derek Mears (“Friday the 13th”), Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”), Kendra Onixx, Koco Caine & Melissa Befierce (“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula”) and the Twin Temple band.

“We’re so thrilled that our first scripted project with the AMC family is celebrating all things Halloween!,” the Boulet Brothers said in a statement. “Like most of our fans, we have a difficult time waiting a full year to celebrate our favorite holiday, so we’ve pulled together an incredible group of actors, writers, and musicians to make this special the best Halloween special you’ve ever seen – even if we’re only halfway there!”

This announcement follows the recent deal between the Boulet Brothers and AMC Networks, to expand the “Dragula” franchise for Shudder. The Boulet Brothers’ previous project and hit competition series, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” has become Shudder’s most-watched series.

Dastmalchian serves as co-producer in association with his production company, Good Fiend Films.

“Halfway to Halloween” airs on AMC+ and Shudder on April 25.

The Boulet Brothers are also launching a national tour with the cast of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” in April.