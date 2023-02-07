‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Centered on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios

Amazon is developing two new series set within the “Bosch” universe.

Variety has learned that Amazon Studios is currently developing shows based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Edgar was portrayed by Jamie Hector throughout the seven season run of “Bosch,” while Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hector is poised to reprise the role of Edgar in the new show.

The move to expand “Bosch” is not unexpected. The original series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon series to date. The spinoff series “Bosch: Legacy,” which saw Titus Welliver return as Harry Bosch, debuted on Amazon Freevee in 2022. A second season is slated to premiere in fall 2023. It has not yet been decided if the two new shows, should they be picked up to series, would air on Prime Video or Freevee.

In the Edgar show, Bosch’s former partner is “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami,” per the official logline. “In this glamourous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past.”

Connelly will executive produce the series along with Larry Andries (“How to Get Away With Murder,” “Godfather of Harlem”). Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment will executive produce, with Jasmine Russ co-executive producing.

The Ballard show will see the detective taking over the LAPD’s new cold case division. The description states, “Beyond simply investigating unsolved crimes, Renee is dedicated to bringing credibility to the department and justice to the community. Having learned from retired ally and mentor Harry Bosch, Renee does things her way – solving cases in unconventional ways while navigating the politics of being a woman on the rise in the LAPD.”

Connelly will also executive produce the Ballard show along with Michael Alaimo (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) and Kendall Sherwood (“Major Crimes,” “Your Honor”). Bastin and Aouate will also executive produce via Fabel, with Russ again co-executive producing.

(Pictured: Jamie Hector as Det. Jerry Edgar in “Bosch”)