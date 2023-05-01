‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Freevee Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“Bosch: Legacy” has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon Freevee ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere.

The announcement was made ahead of Amazon’s NewFront presentation in New York on May 1. The first season of “Bosch: Legacy” debuted on Freevee in May 2022, with Season 2 set to air this fall. Like its predecessor, the Prime Video series “Bosch,” the Freevee series is based on the Bosch novels written by Michael Connelly.

“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” said Lauren

Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming at Amazon Studios. “This

renewal of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We

look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

In addition, Freevee has announced the following new cast members for Season 2: David Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Det. Kevin Long.

Per the official logline, “Bosch: Legacy” follows “Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.”

“What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even

further,” said Connelly. “Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

Along with Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz, the cast of “Bosch: Legacy” includes Jamie Hector, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, David Moses, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Jacqueline Pinol, Jacqueline Obradors, DaJuan Johnson, and David Marciano.

“Bosch: Legacy” was developed by Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer. All three serve as executive producers along with Welliver, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge. The series is produced by Fabel Entertainment.

The early renewal for “Bosch: Legacy” comes as Amazon is looking to expand the “Bosch” universe even further. In Feburary, it was announced that two spinoff shows are in the works — one centered on Hector’s character, Detective Jerry Edgar, and another centered on Renee Ballard.