WBD’s Boomerang Channel Rebrands as Cartoonito in Asia

Warner Bros. Discovery will rebrand its kids’ TV channel Boomerang to Cartoonito in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with effect from July 28.

The company said that the “switch is a result of positive feedback to the Cartoonito-branded block on Boomerang and Cartoon Network launched in 2022, and is focused on being more inclusive to pre-school aged viewers.”

Sources close to the company explained that the move is “part of a big regional and global commitment by WBD to preschool content.” It follows Cartoonito rebrands and launches in other international territories including EMEA and LatAm.

As a full regional channel offering, Cartoonito will introduce a new generation to a diverse slate of original series and franchises. Modern preschool adaptations that support children’s potential include fan-favourite franchises such as “Batwheels” and “Bugs Bunny Builders.”

Boomerang favourites including “Tom & Jerry,” “Baby Looney Tunes,” “Alice & Lewis,” “Pat the Dog” and “Grizzy and the Lemmings” will remain on the channel, alongside other series “Dino Ranch,” “Mumfie” and “Tangranimals.” New shows include “Mittens & Pants and Vida the Vet.”

The rebranding as Cartoonito covers all platforms in the region. The channel, which targets 2-6 year-olds, is available in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Thai, Bahasa Malaysia and Bahasa Indonesia.

The re-branding comes at a time when other media conglomerates are either selling or closing their linear channels in Asia. Instead, they are pushing consumers to use streaming services and app-based offerings.

WBD says that Cartoonito’s “modern approach to preschool programming is supported by an educational framework called humancentric learning [..] all Cartoonito shows follow a curriculum – designed by early childhood education expert Dr Laura Brown – to form the four pillars of: creativity, caring, curiosity and courage.”

“In a year when Warner Bros. celebrates 100 years of entertaining fans, Cartoonito is set to ignite the imaginations of our region’s youngest audience. Our new-look preschool channel celebrates individuality and originality, offering a safe space where kids and their families can laugh and learn alongside beloved characters,” said Christopher Ho, head of kids networks – Southeast Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery.