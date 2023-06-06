Bonnie Langford to Return to ‘Doctor Who’ As Mel Bush Alongside Ncuti Gatwa (TV News Roundup)

Bonnie Langford will reprise her role as Melanie Bush in the forthcoming season of “Doctor Who,” starring alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, the BBC announced Wednesday.

Langford joined the “Doctor Who” universe in 1986 when she played the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors as portrayed by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy. She then went on to appear in a cameo role in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight,” said Langford. “I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

Langford kicked made her West End debut at the age of seven years old in “Gone with the Wind” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, going on to cultivate a flourishing career. She has been featured in numerous Broadway and West End productions, including “Chicago,” “9 to 5” and “Cats,” in addition to starring as Carmel Kazemi on the TV series “EastEnders.”

“Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honor, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away,” said showrunner Russell T Davis. “And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.”

“Doctor Who” will return this Nov. with three exclusive episodes featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor that will air over the festive period.

DATES

Upcoming Amazon original series “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” starring Sigourney Weaver will premiere on Aug. 4. The seven-part series is based on Holly Ringland’s same-name debut novel.

According to the synopsis, “When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Alice finds solace in the native plants and flowers growing in her Australian backyard. She, too, begins to grow from her past, but soon must fight for her life against the man she loves.”

The series also stars Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Alexander England, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne and Xavier Samuel.

“Lost Flowers” is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories and Fifth Season. It’s executive produced by Weaver, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Sarah Lambert and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin serves as the series director and Lambert as showrunner.

Take a first look at the series below.

FIRST LOOKS

Warner Bros. Animation and DC have released the first trailer for their upcoming animated series “My Adventures with Superman,” which is set to release on July 6 via Adult Swim and Max the next day.

The new series will highlight the adventures of Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as they work together as the investigative team at Daily Planet. Per the show’s official logline, “the story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity!”

“My Adventures with Superman” stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen.

Sam Register serves as executive producer while Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher join as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer.

Watch the official trailer below.

DATES

Season 2 of Netflix’s crime series “The Lincoln Lawyer” will return with a two-part premiere on July 6 and August 3, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The ten-episode series will sport separate premiering dates this summer. Per the show’s official logline, “Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.”

The series is based on the bestselling novel “Lincoln Lawyer” series written by Michael Connelly. Season 2 is based on the fourth book in the series, “The Fifth Witness.”

The second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer” will star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson. Additionally, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel and Angélica María join the cast.

David E. Kelley serves as the creator of the series developed by Ted Humphrey. Humphrey, too, serves as showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executively produced the season.

PARTNERSHIPS

Hearst Media Production Group and Tiffany Haddish have entered into a new development deal to produce two unscripted series, the production group announced Wednesday.

The deal will see Haddish serve as executive producer on the two collaborative projects in an effort to grow HMPG’s slate of development initiatives.

Haddish has a vast portfolio of movie, television and streaming projects in the roles of acting, producing and writing. After starring in the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip,” she went on to host and executively produce the Emmy-nominated Netflix stand-up comedy series “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.”

“I partnered with HMPG on these projects to make a difference in people’s lives. I’ve been unhoused before and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet. I also knew that my situation didn’t define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable,” said Haddish. “Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home. That’s why I’m making this show. I want to use my platform to help others who are going through what I went through and give hope to those who need it most. Let’s do this! She Ready!”

She has, too, starred in “The Afterparty,” “The Last O.G.,” “The Carmichael Show” and will be seen in the upcoming motion picture “Haunted Mansion.” Haddish made history as the first black female stand-up comedian to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2018.

*

MotorTrend Group will bring its MotorTrend FAST TV linear channel to the Roku Channel, the Warner Bros. Discovery company announced Tuesday.

The MotorTrend FAST TV channel houses a portfolio of premium automotive programming. Expanding its reach to the Roku Channel signifies a leap of growth in MotorTrend’s ability to distribute top automotive content to a wide range of audiences.

“Enabling car fans to watch our most popular shows on The Roku Channel’s massive platform marks a monumental step for both our business and our audience,” said Alex Wellen, CEO and president of the MotorTrend Group. “Since launching seven months ago, we’ve seen over 10 million hours of ad-supported viewing across five continents, cementing MotorTrend’s mission to transform the way car fans connect with their favorite automotive programming.”

The announcement marks the second partnership between the two companies after recently revealing their co-production of the second season of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew.” Season 2 of the show will air on the Roku Channel as a Roku and MotorTrend Originals series.

*

The WWE and Twitch are joining forces to bring an all-new selection of content to the official WWE channel, the companies announced Monday.

The partnership marks the return of the official WWE channel with the launch of a companion sidecast to “Monday Night Raw” that will pull the curtain back on the WWE experience. A rotating cast of hosts and special guest stars will be featured showcasing exclusive interviews and content for audiences.

The sidecast will be available for streaming each Monday at 8 p.m. ET via Twitch’s official site or the Twitch app.

The WWE channel, too, will home a selection of live productions, serving as a streaming feed for all of WWE’s premium live event press conferences.

EVENTS

Peacock will hold its very own Bullshit (BLSHT) Day, a lucrative in-person fan experience in honor of its comedy-drama “Poker Face” on June 10.

Fans will have the opportunity to “hit the road” like Charlie Cale in the Peacock series, interacting with a series of participating L.A. locations to “call BLSHT and reap the rewards.” The road trip-style day will allow consumers to collect “Poker Face” themed items from each location by simply walking up to checkout counters and calling BLSHT.

A centralized BLSHT Day Hub at Westfield Century City Mall will feature Charlie’s Barracuda, a lie detector experience, and branded photo opportunities along with brand ambassadors distributing the map of participating locations.

Additional locations include Civil Coffee, Magpies, Wanderlust, Sorry Not Sorry, Ggiata Deli, Sqirl Kitchen (12 to 4 p.m.), Desert 5 Spot (2 to 6 p.m.), Amoeba Music and Açaí, Por Favor.

ACQUISITIONS

Paramount+ has acquired the new original film “Love in Taipei,” based on Abigail Hing Wen’s bestselling novel “Loveboat, Taipei,” the streamer announced on Monday.

The film will spotlight the story of Ever Wong, a young American woman who is sent to a cultural immersion program and finds self-discovery and romance. When Ever is suddenly sent on a trip to Taipei, she quickly learns why other students have deemed the program as the “Loveboat.” After meeting (and falling for) two different boys, Ever finds herself between a rock an a hard palce. , Ross Butler is Rick Woo, Nico Hiraga is Xavier Yeh, Chelsea Zhang is Sophie and Cindy Cheung is Aunt Shu.

“Love in Taipei” will premiere on Paramount+ this summer in the United States, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea, with additional territories to be announced.

“Love in Taipei” is directed by Arvin Chen and produced by Matt Kaplan for Ace Entertainment. Win serves as an executive producer alongside Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang and Ross Butler. The screenplay was done by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr.

EXECUTIVES

TelevisaUnivision Communications will be reorganizing their structure after Falvia Vigio, executive vice president of communications, departs from the company in July.

Vigio’s role will be split amongst three senior vice presidents of corporate communications: Alyssa Bernstein, Michelle Miguelez and Gabriel Andriollo. They will report directly to José Tomas, chief administrative officer at TelevisaUnivision.

“Our company has established incredible momentum and with Michelle, Alyssa, and Gabo at the helm of communications, we have a stellar and seasoned leadership team in place to further amplify the evolution of our brands, content and growing portfolio,” said Tomas.

Vigio helped organize the restructuring of the communications team ahead of her departure.

“Since joining TelevisaUnivision, Flavia has been a fierce champion of our mission. Her contributions have driven successful communication strategies in support of some of TelevisaUnivision’s biggest milestones, including our landmark merger, the historic launch of ViX, the strategic acquisition of Pantaya and more,” Tomas said.