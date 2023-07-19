Bobby Flay’s Food Network Show ‘Triple Threat’ Sets Season 2 Premiere & Celebrity Chef Competitors (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s time to get cooking — again.

Bobby Flay is gearing up for the second season of his cooking competition series, “Bobby’s Triple Threat,” with an impressive slate of famed chefs entering the kitchen. Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m., Variety can reveal.

Food Network has announced the culinary titans to compete on the new season: Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson, who will battle it out in head-to-head rounds against guest competitors for a chance to win $25,000.

The guest competitors include “Iron Chef” stars Michael Symon and Jose Garces, “Chopped” judge Scott Conant, Kelsey Bernard Clark, Esther Choi, Kelvin Fernandez, Byron Gomez, Rashida Holmes, Mei Lin and Shota Nakajima.

“Season 1 of ‘Triple Threat’ was just a warmup,” Flay says in a statement. “In Season 2, I welcome 10 of the best chefs in the country to take on the titans. The challengers walk through the speakeasy door with the utmost confidence — but will they walk out with the same swagger and $25,000? Not if my chefs have anything to say about it.”

Throughout each episode, hosted by Flay from his speakeasy-style kitchen, Flay is tasked with choosing a main ingredient for competitors to use in their dishes. Visiting chefs then choose which titan to compete against as a blind guest judge tastes and scores each dish.

“The level of chefs competing in this season of ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’ is extraordinary — they are truly the best of the best, making these some of the toughest battles we’ve ever seen,” said Betsy Ayala, head of food content at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Bobby is all-in for his titans and believes they have what it takes to beat any great chef, even if that great chef is one of his best friends.”

“Bobby’s Triple Threat” is one of the many shows in Flay’s Food Network portfolio. The celebrity chef, restaurateur and author has been with Food Network since 1995.

Flay produces “Bobby’s Triple Threat” via his production company, Rock Shrimp Productions.