Bob Saget’s Wife Asks Elon Musk to Re-Verify ‘Full House’ Star’s Twitter Page, One Year After His Death: ‘He’d Be Bummed About This’

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of “Full House” star and comedian Bob Saget, marked the one-year anniversary of his death by taking to to ask owner Elon Musk to reinstate a verified check mark on Saget’s account. Saget’s Twitter account still boasts 2.2 million followers. The page has not been active since Saget’s passing last January and lost its verified check mark sometime in the last year.

“Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified?” Rizzo wrote on her own Twitter account. “My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help).”

“And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this,” Rizzo added. “He’d say, ‘Hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?'”

Saget passed away Jan. 9, 2021 at the age of 65. The comedian was in Florida at the time and had just kickstarted a new comedy tour. The “Full House” star’s family confirmed to Variety a few weeks after his passing that he died from head trauma. Authorities concluded that Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget was best known for playing father Danny Tanner on the ’90s sitcom “Full House,” where he taught life lessons to daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). He starred opposite John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin, and many of the cast members paid tribute to him after his passing.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the cast wrote in a statement at the time. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Musk has yet to respond to Rizzo’s request. Read her comments in the posts below.