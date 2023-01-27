Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Lucky Hank’ Adds Lilah Fitzgerald to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Lilah Fitzgerald has signed on to join AMC’s “Lucky Hank” in a recurring role.

Formerly titled “Straight Man,” the eight-episode dramedy follows William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr. (Bob Odenkirk), an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Just as Hank’s career and home life begins to unravel, his wife Lily (Mirielle Enos) also decides to take a look at some of her past choices that led to her current reality. Based on the novel by Richard Russo, the series is told in first person from Hank’s point of view.

The “Monster High” alum will play one of the students at the school with a special interest in starting an organization to “avert mediocrity.” However, she seems to have some underlying ulterior motives.

Other previously announced cast members include Alvina August, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng and Cedric Yarbrough.

Aside from her work on the Nickelodeon film, Fitzgerald’s credits also include “Seventh Son” opposite Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, and Jeff Bridges, and “Every Thing Will Be Fine” opposite James Franco and Rachel McAdams. On the TV side, she’s appeared in Netflix’s “Devil in Ohio” and Bravo’s “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce.”

In addition to acting, she’s also a writer whose debut YA fantasy novel, “Stars & Swashbucklers,” will be released through DartFrog Books this April. The novel serves as the first installment in “The Last Montmorency” saga.

Fitzgerald is repped by Mattie Webb at FMP and Melanie Hawthorne-Toogood at Premiere Talent Management.