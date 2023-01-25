‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed for Season 5 at CBS

CBS has renewed the comedy series “Bob Hearts Abishola” for Season 5, Variety has learned.

The multi-camera series is currently airing its fourth season on the broadcaster, where it has been a part of the Monday night lineup since it launched back in 2019. It is now the second CBS Monday night comedy to get renewed this week, with “The Neighborhood” having been picked up for Season 6 prior to this announcement.

Per CBS, “Bob Hearts Abishola” is averaging 6.9 million viewers per episode in Live+35 multiplatform viewing.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe, Jr., Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona. Per the official logline, the series follows “a middle-aged compression sock businessman (Gardell) who unexpectedly fell for his cardiac nurse (Olowofoyeku), a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack.”

The series was created by Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Yashere. Lorre, Higgins, and Yashere serve as executive producers along with Matt Ross. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, with CLP currently under an overall deal at the studio.

“Bob Hearts Abishola” is one of just four primetime comedies currently airing on CBS, along with “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts,” and “The Neighborhood,” all of which have now been renewed for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. During the 2022 pilot season, the network opted not to move forward with any of its four comedy pilots while also canceling the shows “How We Roll,” “United States of Al,” and “B Positive.”