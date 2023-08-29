Bob Barker Tribute Special Hosted by Drew Carey Set at CBS

CBS will air “The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker” on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Drew Carey, Barker’s friend and successor as “The Price Is Right” host, the special will present highlights from Barker’s life and career, such as the first episode of what was then “The New Price Is Right” in 1972; the transition from 30-minute to one-hour episodes and a different big wheel in 1975; the introduction of the game Plinko; CBS’ renaming of the soundstage to the Bob Barker Studio; his final “The Price Is Right” episode in 2007 prior to retiring; his return to the show for his 90th birthday, April Fool’s Day and to promote his book Priceless Memories; Barker as Adam Sandler read his poem “Ode to Bob Barker”; interactions with contestants and more.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of THE PRICE IS RIGHT fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

CBS will air an encore broadcast of the special in the regular weekday timeslot for “The Price Is Right” (11:00 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT) on Sept. 4.

Barker died on Saturday at age 99. He hosted “The Price Is Right” for 35 years from 1972 to 2007, earning 14 Daytime Emmy Awards plus a Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his run.

“The Price is Right” is produced by Fremantle, with Evelyn Warfel serving as executive producer and showrunner.