Bob Barker Remembered by Adam Sandler, ‘The Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey and More

Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Bob Barker, who recently died at the age of 99. Barker is known as the longtime host of the game show “The Price Is Right.”
Adam Sandler posted a photo of himself alongside Barker on Instagram, writing, “The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”
Barker was known for a famous cameo in the 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore” starring Sandler, in which Barker plays himself. Sandler’s character Happy Gilmore plays golf alongside Barker and the scene ends with the two in an all-out brawl, with Barker coming out on top.
Actor and comedian Rob Schneider also paid tribute to Barker and his beloved cameo. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sander!’ This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious! God bless you, Bob.”
Drew Carey, who carries on Barker’s legacy as the current host of “The Price Is Right,” wrote on X, “Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.”
