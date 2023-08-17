Boat Rocker Names Todd Lubin as Unscripted President as Jay Peterson Steps Down

Matador Content co-founder Todd Lubin has been named president of unscripted at Boat Rocker Studios. He’ll be taking over the role from Jay Peterson, whose exit was also announced on Thursday. HIs appointment is effective immediately.

Peterson will remain with Boat Rocker as an executive producer for several months, to support the transition to Lubin and delivery of current projects. In his new role, Lubin will lead the Company’s creative unscripted efforts, including series and documentaries, overseeing Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, Maven, and Proper Television production shingles. Based in Los Angeles, Lubin will report directly to Boat Rocker Media chairmen David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg.

“Todd is already an established creative leader within the Boat Rocker unscripted division. His history with Matador and Boat Rocker, and his deep experience as an unscripted producer and executive, will help ensure a seamless transition within our unscripted division as Todd moves into this Studio leadership role. We have an exciting slate of unscripted series and documentaries at Boat Rocker and we’re looking forward to working with Todd in his new role to continue to produce bold, entertaining, and critically acclaimed unscripted content, which will continue to remain an important part of Boat Rocker’s mandate,” said Fortier and Schneeberg in a statement.

They added: “We want to thank Jay for his friendship, dedication, and significant contributions to Boat Rocker over the past six years. We wish him well in his next endeavours and hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him in the future.”

Together, Lubin and Peterson co-founded Matador Content in 2013. Boat Rocker later acquired the company in 2018, ushering in a new wave of unscripted projects including “Lip Sync Battle,” “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “Downey’s Dream Cars,” and “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Prior to creating Matador, Lubin served as executive producer and showrunner of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” His other recent credits include “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” “Drag Me to Dinner,” and upcoming feature documentary “BS High.”