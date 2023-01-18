‘BMF’ Earns Season 3 Renewal From Starz

The Flenory brothers will see a third season.

Shortly after its Season 2 premiere on Jan. 6, Starz has ordered a third installment for “BMF.” The premium cabler made the announcement on Tuesday, sharing that the drama series ranked as the most socially engaged drama across all networks over premiere weekend with 4.1 million multiplatform viewers.

“’BMF’ captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

The story serves as a dramatic retelling of Detroit’s notorious brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who grew up in the ruthless streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and eventually became one of the country’s most prolific crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”). Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “BMF” on behalf of STARZ. Erin Conroy oversees the series on behalf of Lionsgate.