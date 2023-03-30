Blumhouse Acquires Rights to Adapt the Viral Paranormal Story of Deborah and Jessica Moffitt (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse has acquired the screen rights to the viral paranormal story of Deborah and Jessica Moffitt and forthcoming book manuscript, “Mr. Entity: The Moffitt Family Haunting,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

The story of the Moffitt family took audiences by storm after Jessica published a 2022 article detailing their hauntings of a supernatural presence know as “Mr. Entity.” The Moffitts were terrorized by the supernatural spirit from the late 1980s to early 1990s, keeping the affairs under wraps to all those except paranormal experts.

The Moffitt story will be developed for narrative television and film by Blumhouse, which will develop an unscripted series with ITV America’s Good Caper Content through Blumhouse Television.

“Blumhouse is renowned for their storytelling in the paranormal horror space, and we couldn’t ask for better partners to tell our family’s story,” said Deborah and Jessica Moffitt in a joint statement. “We’re excited that this first project, the unscripted series with Blumhouse Television and Good Caper, will allow us to share first-hand accounts of the disturbing events that altered the course of our lives.”

Blumhouse has also obtained the rights to Jessica’s upcoming book manuscript, “Mr. Entity: The Moffitt Family Haunting,” that includes first-hand perspective from herself, Deborah and the rest of the family. The manuscript reveals even more details about the haunting and the family’s background that may uncover connections to their experience.

“The story of Mr. Entity is one of the best examples we’ve seen of truth being stranger than fiction. We’re grateful for the unfettered access that Deborah and Jessica Moffitt have provided us to their stories, and for entrusting us to tell it in rich detail in this first iteration as an unscripted series with our partners at ITV America’s Good Caper Content,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television.

Added Good Caper Content development senior VP Alison Dammann: “The Moffitts’ unique family history and inexplicable experiences offer ample room for exploration. With Good Caper’s background and approach to investigative storytelling, paired with the incomparable team at Blumhouse Television, we feel well-equipped to unravel the complexities of this bizarre and breathtaking story.”