‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed by CBS for Season 14

CBS has renewed its hit drama “Blue Bloods” for the 2023-2024 season, marking the show’s 14th year on the network.

“’Blue Bloods’ has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck, and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagan’s, their law enforcement family, and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

CBS boasts the series as Friday night’s No. 1 primetime program and the third ranked broadcast drama with 9.54 million total viewers. “Blue Bloods” records more than 11 million viewers an episode on Paramount+ and CBS TV according to live +35 day multiplatform viewing figures. The series is also a top 10 program on Paramount+ based on total minutes viewed. Year to date in 2023, “Blue Bloods” ranks as the sixth most viewed channel on Pluto TV.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly serve as executive producers. “Blue Bloods” is produced by CBS Studios.

“Blue Bloods” joins the previously announced renewals of “NCIS,” “60 Minutes,” “CSI: Vegas,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Tough As Nails,” “Lingo,” “48 Hours,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “So Help Me Todd,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Fire Country,” “Young Sheldon,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “FBI: International,” and “The Equalizer.”

“Tracker,” a new drama featuring Justin Hartley, received an early series order for the 2023-2024 season. Additional show orders will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Blue Bloods” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and streams live and on demand on Paramount+. A new episode will be available on March 31.