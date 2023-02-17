‘Blood & Treasure’ Canceled After Two Seasons at CBS, Paramount+

“Blood & Treasure” won’t be returning for a third season at CBS or Paramount+, Variety has confirmed.

The action-adventure drama followed an antiquities expert Danny McNamara and a cunning art thief Lexi Vaziriwho teamed up to catch a cold-blooded terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. “When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny’s mentor Dr. Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna. As they chase down Farouk, they encounter unscrupulous individuals who may either be useful allies or dangerous enemies, including Aiden Shaw, an arms dealer who acts solely in his self-interest, and Simon Hardwick, an expert at procuring pilfered artifacts,” reads the official series description.

The unlikely pair are assisted throughout their adventures by Father Chuck, a childhood friend of Danny’s who works at the Vatican Foreign Ministry in Rome. Their hunt draws the attention of Interpol agent Gwen Karlsson, who wants Farouk brought to justice, but won’t allow Danny and Lexi to break international laws in the process. As they journey across the globe in search of taking down their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a battle for the cradle of civilization.

Created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia, the series first aired on CBS in 2019 before it was picked up by Paramount+ for a one-season commitment. Production on Season 2 was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the second installment premiered in 2022.

Federman and Scaia executive produced the series alongside Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic, and Howard T. Owens. “Blood & Treasure” was produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content.

TV Line first reported the cancellation.