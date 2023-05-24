Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger Launch Lucky Horseshoe Productions

Blake Shelton and showrunner Lee Metzger (“Legendary,” “The Voice”) have joined forces to launch Lucky horseshoe Productions. The announcement comes after Shelton officially left his coaching post on “The Voice,” where he and Metzger first met (Metzger served as an executive producer on the singing competition for 13 seasons).

Most recently, the two collaborated on a new competition show, “Barmageddon,” which Shelton hosts from his bar Ole Red alongside Carson Daly and WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia. The series opened to 1.2 million total viewers and became USA Network’s most-watched series premiere in almost three years. Production on Season 2 has been completed.

“I’m excited to partner with my longtime friend and creative rainmaker Lee Metzger,” said Shelton. “He was one of the first people I met at ‘The Voice’ and working together currently on Barmageddon. We’ve always been in sync on ideas and projects that interest and excite us. So long as Lee doesn’t screw this up, it’s going to be great.”

“Over the years of working with Blake, we’ve created some incredible TV moments, now with the success of ‘Barmageddon,’ we’ve realized we have a creative point of view that an audience loves to watch, said Mezger. “ I’m looking forward to producing our own brand of entertainment and years of success with Blake. Besides, now that he’s left ‘The Voice,’ it’s not like he has anything better to do.”

After serving as Season 23’s mega mentor on “The Voice,” Reba McEntire has signed on to fill Shelton’s vacated coaching seat for Season 24. She joins veteran coach John Legend and returning coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.